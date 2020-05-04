UrduPoint.com
Federal Directorate Of Education(FDE) To Get Feedback Of Teleschool Project

Federal Directorate of Education(FDE) has planned to introduce an SMS based feedback mechanism aimed to receive the public feedback over the ongoing governments' initiative of 'Teleschool'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Federal Directorate of Education(FDE) has planned to introduce an SMS based feedback mechanism aimed to receive the public feedback over the ongoing governments' initiative of 'Teleschool'.

According to the sources from FDE on Monday, the Teleschool transmission was successfully underway with new content being added every week.

The sources further added, besides introducing an SMS based feedback mechanism, the eLearning portal was also being added to compliment the broadcast.

"We have to make sure that learning does not stop while schools were closed" they added.

FDE also thanked its partners organizations for helping including, taleem.

org, SABAQPakistan, KPLearning, AIOU, DigitalPak_GoP, PTVNewsOfficial, itacecorg, CLF_Pak ZindagiTrust, WakhraStudios, TCFPak SupportDIL & PEN for making teleschool possible.

More partners will be joining soon the government in this landmark initiative of providing online education from Prep to intermediate, they maintained.

FDE sources informed that according to the UNESCO statistics, over 91 percent of the world's learners were displaced due to school closures in wake of novel coronavirus. As the corner stone of the education response to ensure that learning never stops, the teachers need UNESCO's support to continue online education, they added.

