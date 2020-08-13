ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Thursday said that the Federal government was providing full support to address various issues confronted to the people in Karachi.

Responding to points raised by opposition members in the Senate, he said the issues of Karachi should be resolved and the people of port city could not be left alone.

He said the federal government was cognizant of its responsibility and would provide full support to mitigate suffering of the people of Karachi.

Speaking in the House, Minister for Narcotic Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said people of Karachi were facing host of problems and in past no concrete steps were taken to resolve their problems.

Senator Faisal Javed said there must be same law for ordinary people and elites of the country.

Attacks on national institution should now be ended, he said.

He said in past Supreme Court was attacked and now office of National Accountability Bureau came under attack in Lahore.

A complete drama was staged to attack office of NAB and it was old tactics of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, he added.

He said PTI sitting ministers were summoned to appear in NAB and they appeared before the accountability watchdog after tendering their resignation.

Faisal said that tear gas and baton charge were used against peaceful workers of PTI and Awami Tehreek on August 31, 2014 during peaceful sit in. Illegal cases were registered against PTI chairman and other workers, he said.