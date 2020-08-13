UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Proving Full Support To Address Karachi's Issues: Shahzad Waseem

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Federal govt proving full support to address Karachi's issues: Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Thursday said that the Federal government was providing full support to address various issues confronted to the people in Karachi.

Responding to points raised by opposition members in the Senate, he said the issues of Karachi should be resolved and the people of port city could not be left alone.

He said the federal government was cognizant of its responsibility and would provide full support to mitigate suffering of the people of Karachi.

Speaking in the House, Minister for Narcotic Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said people of Karachi were facing host of problems and in past no concrete steps were taken to resolve their problems.

Senator Faisal Javed said there must be same law for ordinary people and elites of the country.

Attacks on national institution should now be ended, he said.

He said in past Supreme Court was attacked and now office of National Accountability Bureau came under attack in Lahore.

A complete drama was staged to attack office of NAB and it was old tactics of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, he added.

He said PTI sitting ministers were summoned to appear in NAB and they appeared before the accountability watchdog after tendering their resignation.

Faisal said that tear gas and baton charge were used against peaceful workers of PTI and Awami Tehreek on August 31, 2014 during peaceful sit in. Illegal cases were registered against PTI chairman and other workers, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Attack Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Awami Tehreek Same August Gas Government Opposition Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

19 minutes ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

19 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

34 minutes ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

49 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

1 hour ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.