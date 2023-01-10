Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain inaugurates classes at NSU Muridke Campus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said that the world's educational institutes were focusing on skills education as compared to formal educational programmes and we should focus to empower our youth with skills for the development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said that the world's educational institutes were focusing on skills education as compared to formal educational programmes and we should focus to empower our youth with skills for the development of the country.

He expressed these views after inauguration of classes at the National Skills University Islamabad (NSU)- Muridke Campus, Sheikhupura.

The minister said that all 250 students in the first batch and future students' educational expenses would be borne by the Government.

Initially, the university has started five six-month skills training, including 1) mobile phone repair technicians, 2) Industrial stitching, 3) Domestic and industrial electricians, 4) Solar system technicians, and 5) microsoft office applications.

Officials from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the Higher Education Commission, and NAVTTC were also present in the inauguration ceremony.

He appreciated the efforts of the NSU team, including Campus Incharge, Dr. Bilawal Rehman, Mr. Mahmood ul Hassan and M.A. Wallana, involved in raising Muridke Campus under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar.