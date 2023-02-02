UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Hears Complaints Against SPECO, SSGC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Federal Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, SSGC

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :On the special directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman here Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against SPECO and SSGC at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office on Wednesday.

Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana Sohail Ahmed Khuhawar, R.O SEPCO Kambar-Shahdadkot Shah Murad, Executive Engineer (Rural) SEPCO Tanveer Ahmed and other related officers, while On behalf of Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC), Deputy Chief Manager Larkana Muhammad Akhtar Lund and petitioners also appeared and presented their issues against SEPCO and SSGC including complaints of over-reading and deduction.

Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah reviewed the 53 complaints received. 33 complaints were presented against SEPCO which 27 complaints decided on the spot and rest were gave date in 06 applications/complaints.

However, 20 complaints were received against SSGC, 19 were reviewed and decided and One complaint was date for next hearing.

He directed the officials of SEPCO and SSGC that their overbilling should be deducted and their problems and grievance should be resolved within 30 days.

He also directed the SEPCO authorities to take strict legal action against the meter readers for over-reading.

Regional Head Ombudsman at Sukkur also directed that decisions will be implemented otherwise the case of non-compliance will be referred to the Federal Ombudsman and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

He said that Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi was committed to providing immediate justice to the poor people.

Related Topics

Hearing Poor Company Sukkur Larkana Sohail Ahmed Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

19 minutes ago
 Kashmiris still waiting for inalienable right of s ..

Kashmiris still waiting for inalienable right of self determination: Human right ..

19 minutes ago
 ECP should organize transparent elections in KP, P ..

ECP should organize transparent elections in KP, Punjab: Legal expert and former ..

22 minutes ago
 Imdadullah Bosal posted Chief Secretary of Khyber ..

Imdadullah Bosal posted Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.