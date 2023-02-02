Federal Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, SSGC

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :On the special directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman here Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against SPECO and SSGC at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office on Wednesday.

Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana Sohail Ahmed Khuhawar, R.O SEPCO Kambar-Shahdadkot Shah Murad, Executive Engineer (Rural) SEPCO Tanveer Ahmed and other related officers, while On behalf of Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC), Deputy Chief Manager Larkana Muhammad Akhtar Lund and petitioners also appeared and presented their issues against SEPCO and SSGC including complaints of over-reading and deduction.

Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah reviewed the 53 complaints received. 33 complaints were presented against SEPCO which 27 complaints decided on the spot and rest were gave date in 06 applications/complaints.

However, 20 complaints were received against SSGC, 19 were reviewed and decided and One complaint was date for next hearing.

He directed the officials of SEPCO and SSGC that their overbilling should be deducted and their problems and grievance should be resolved within 30 days.

He also directed the SEPCO authorities to take strict legal action against the meter readers for over-reading.

Regional Head Ombudsman at Sukkur also directed that decisions will be implemented otherwise the case of non-compliance will be referred to the Federal Ombudsman and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

He said that Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi was committed to providing immediate justice to the poor people.