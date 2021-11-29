UrduPoint.com

Federal Teachers Rep Meet Education Ministry's Officials Regarding Local Govt Ordinance

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:26 PM

Federal teachers rep meet education ministry's officials regarding local govt ordinance

Representatives of Teacher associations on Monday visited the federal education ministry to convey their concern to the officials after the promulgation of the local government ordinance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Representatives of Teacher associations on Monday visited the Federal education ministry to convey their concern to the officials after the promulgation of the local government ordinance.

The federal government recently promulgated local government ordinance and devolved education to the level secondary education, a statement issued by education ministry said.

These representatives expressed their concerns against devolution of education department as this is likely to impact the service structure including security of service.

They said that It is also likely to impact adversely various service benefits and related perks.

They were also apprehensive of loss of loan and housing facilities as the local government may not be able to protect their potential financial privileges.

They were also fearful of political interference due to devolution.

The ministry addressed their concerns by assuring them that the ordinance has been recently enacted and there is considerable transition period to implement the plan.

How ever the ministry assured them that all their existing service structures and benefits will remain protected.

They were assured of ministry's full assistance during the transition period to ensure that the matters are resolved amicably in a manner that it doesn't adversely impact their service structures.

The ministry showed its commitment that the main stakeholders including teaching staff and other employees will be kept engaged in all matters relating to their service conditions during the transition.

Related Topics

Loan Education May All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, UNHCR sign ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, UNHCR sign agreements to assist refugees ..

16 minutes ago
 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down: report

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down: report

2 minutes ago
 French population to peak in 2044 before falling: ..

French population to peak in 2044 before falling: study

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt to take strict action against hoarders: ..

Sindh Govt to take strict action against hoarders: Khusro Bakhtyar

2 minutes ago
 Commissioners told to enforce one dish restriction ..

Commissioners told to enforce one dish restriction

2 minutes ago
 DPO for Strict action against fake calls on 15 hel ..

DPO for Strict action against fake calls on 15 helpline

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.