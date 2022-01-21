Fencing on 2680 kilometers of area along Pak-Afghan border completed, Senate told

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sheikh Rashid says for durable peace, we were engaged with TTP on different issues when the police constables of Shaheen Squad were attacked in Islamabad.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 21st, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said fencing on 2680 kilometers of area along Pak-Afghan border has been completed while the remaining 21 kilometers will be completed soon.

Speaking on a point of order in the Senate on Friday, he said we are also trying to complete fencing on two hundred kilometers remaining areas across Pak-Iran border.The Minister said for durable peace, we were engaged with TTP on different issues when the police constables of Shaheen Squad were attacked in Islamabad.

Condemning the Lahore blast, he said the investigation into the incident is underway and no one will be allowed to spoil peace of the country.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar says the government has started multiple initiatives to tackle stunting and child and mother related issues in the country.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour in the Senate on Friday, she said Ehsaas Development Centres will be opened in every district of the country by June this year. She said so far fifty centres have been opened in fifteen districts.

Sania Nishtar said on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a comprehensive Nutrition PC-1 for the entire country including the Federal areas with the title “tackling malnutrition induced Stunting in Pakistan” has also been prepared.

Three Ordinances were also laid before the House.

These include; “the National Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority Ordinance, 2021”, “the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance 2021” and the Pakistan Nursing Council (Emergency Management) Ordinance, 2021”.

The House will now meet again on Monday at 2:30 p.m.