Fertilizer Dealers Fined For Profiteering

February 03, 2023

Fertilizer dealers fined for profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration fined various dealers for selling fertilizers at exorbitant rates in the city here on Friday.

According to the official sources, Assistant Commissioner Mudassar Mumtaz checked various shops and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on various dealers for profiteering.

On this occasion, AC Mudassar Mumtaz said there was no shortage of fertilizers and thesewere available as per requirements of farmers.

