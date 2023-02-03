Fertilizer dealers fined for profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration fined various dealers for selling fertilizers at exorbitant rates in the city here on Friday.

According to the official sources, Assistant Commissioner Mudassar Mumtaz checked various shops and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on various dealers for profiteering.

On this occasion, AC Mudassar Mumtaz said there was no shortage of fertilizers and thesewere available as per requirements of farmers.