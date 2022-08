Fesco issues power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Rodala, Parokian and Sandhu feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Khayaban Garden feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Muslim Town, Noor Pur and Abu Block feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while new Chenab Nagar, Pathan Kot, new Riaz Abad and College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe shutdown from 6am to 9am on Thursday (August 18).

Similarly, electricity supply from Marzi Pura, Raza Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road and Ghulam Muhammad Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.

m. to 11:30 a.m. whereas Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar and al-Awal feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will observe loadshedding from 8:30am to 12:30 noon on August 18.

Meanwhile, power supply from 466 Road, Rasiyana, Sain Wazir Ali, Pipal (Sharif Abad), Jalal Abad, Salooni Jhal, Gojra Road (Naradada), City, Dijkot Road and Katchery Bazaar feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 1pm while Zahid Jee, Satiana Village, Neeli Bar, Ravi, Maddoana, al-Mehmood, Ali Abad, Jassoana Bungalow, new Satiana,Vanihar Mill, al-Mustafa Shaheed and Sammudri Road feeders originating from 132-KV Satianagrid station will observe shutdown from 7am to 2pm on Thursday (August 18).