FESCO Issues Shutdown Notice

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from NTU, SOS Village and Umar Garden feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Abdur Rehman Megna, Arshad Coporation, Jubilee Mueen Mill, Image Textile, HAR Textile, Five Star, Noor Fatima, Kamran, Ittehad and MSC Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, Kathoor, Jhang Road, Hamza board, Maqboolpur and Dawakhari feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (June 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from FDA City, Samana, Millat Town, Rasool Pur, Jaguar and Super feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas Sindhu, Rehman Abad, Shahbaz Pur, Lyallpur Oil Refinery, Parokiyanwala, Elyas, Siddique Abad and MashaAllah feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. on June 28.

Meanwhile, power supply from ABC Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid stationwill also remain suspended from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. onTuesday (June 28, 2022).

