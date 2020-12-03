UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:03 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued here on Thursday by the company, power supply from Sitara Sapna, PMC, WASA, Bahaduray Wala, Industrial Estate-1, Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani, Riazul Jannah, Mansooran and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders emanating from 132-KV Small Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Nawaz Town, Motorway City, Azhar Corporation, Samana, Ali Town, Sargodha Spinning, Millat Town, BL Industrial, Ramdewali and Kalash feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, MIJ, ChinSun, King Kong, Karas Paint, Zahid Jee, al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, Ghani Hilal Feed, Hyundai Nishat, ZR Green, Brighto Chemical Limited and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Barnala, Jhumra City, Scarp-1, Parco and Sultan Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (December 05).

Similarly, electricity supply from Rajana feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 05.

Meanwhile, power supply from MSC Textile, new Interloop, Phalahiwala, Interloop Five, MKB, Five Star food, Ittehad and HAR Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will also remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (December 05).

