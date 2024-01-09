FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Samanabad feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Nazim Abad and Jhang Road feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Momin Abad feeder connected with Factory Area grid station, Katarian feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Ghai feeder linked with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Jagat Pur and al-Barkat feeders attached with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid Station, Bahaduray Wala feeder connected with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Dolanwal feeder originating from Kamal Pur grid station, Canal Road and Fateh Abad feeders linked with 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Khalid feeder attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (January 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Shams Mill feeder connected with 66-KV Shams Mill grid station will also remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on January 10, 2024.