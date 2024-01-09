Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 10:20 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Samanabad feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Nazim Abad and Jhang Road feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Momin Abad feeder connected with Factory Area grid station, Katarian feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Ghai feeder linked with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Jagat Pur and al-Barkat feeders attached with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid Station, Bahaduray Wala feeder connected with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Dolanwal feeder originating from Kamal Pur grid station, Canal Road and Fateh Abad feeders linked with 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Khalid feeder attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (January 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Shams Mill feeder connected with 66-KV Shams Mill grid station will also remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on January 10, 2024.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jhang Tandlianwala January From FESCO P

Recent Stories

PM vows befitting response in case of 2019-like ag ..

PM vows befitting response in case of 2019-like aggression from India

22 minutes ago
 Senator Mehdi eyes February 8 as the day of PPP's ..

Senator Mehdi eyes February 8 as the day of PPP's historic victory

23 minutes ago
 Establishment of new university in Rakhshan divisi ..

Establishment of new university in Rakhshan division to promote educational acti ..

23 minutes ago
 DG KDA inaugurates arts gallery

DG KDA inaugurates arts gallery

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Lebanon sign accord for media regulatory ..

Pakistan, Lebanon sign accord for media regulatory bodies’ cooperation

22 minutes ago
 US man held in Moscow on drug charges

US man held in Moscow on drug charges

37 minutes ago
Tribunal reserves verdict on appeals of Parvez Ela ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeals of Parvez Elahi, wife

43 minutes ago
 District administration launches operation against ..

District administration launches operation against unauthorized constructions

43 minutes ago
 Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

52 minutes ago
 Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes t ..

Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes timings amid cold wave

47 minutes ago
 All resources to be utilized for transparent elect ..

All resources to be utilized for transparent elections: DC

47 minutes ago
 Ex-PTI chairman, wife indicted in Toshakhana case

Ex-PTI chairman, wife indicted in Toshakhana case

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan