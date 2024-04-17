Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Bhaiwala, Yousuf Abad, Gatti, Wapda academy and 500-KV Gatti feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Khannuana, Bhowana, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah feeders attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Theraj Shaheed feeder connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station and Nawab Sher Waseer feeders originating from 132-KV 582 grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (April 18, 2024).

