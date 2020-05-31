FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kashmir Road and Ghulam Muhammad Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

while Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

on Tuesday (June 02).

Similarly, electricity supply from Canal, Sandal, Scarp-1, Darul Ehsan and Scarp-II feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.

m. to 4 p.m. whereas Thathay Wala Raja and Barana feeders originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Farooq Spinning, Rafiq Spinning, Forest Park, Lathianwla, Fakhar Abad and Wapda City feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 02.

Meanwhile, all feeders of 132-KV Scarp Colony, Jaranwala City, Chak No.103-RB and Lundianwala grid stations