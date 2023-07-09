Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Published July 09, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Sajjad Estate, City Housing, K&M, AZ Apparel and Makkah feeders linked with 132-kV Millat Road grid station, Crescent Cotton, Jute Mill, Rodala, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Kutchehry Road and Theraj Shaheed feeders connected with 132-kV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 3 p.

m.

Shadman, Hajwairi Park, Raja Road, Gulistan Colony and Civil Line feeders, attached with 132-kV Tariq Abad grid station, will observe shutdown from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Similarly, electricity supply from People's Colony, Zulfiqar Colony, Momin Abad, Kareem Town, Bismillah Pur, WASA and Gol Karyana feeders originating from 132-kV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas Raza Town-1/Chak No.204 feeders linked with 132-kV SPS grid station will observe load-shedding from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on July 10, 2023.

