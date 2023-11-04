FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder, linked with 132-kV Lalian grid station, will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov 5, 2023.