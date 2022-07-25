FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Super, FDA City, Samana, Millat Town, Rasool Pur and Jaguar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Ramdewali, Azhar Corporation, BL Industrial, Al-Hamra and Usman Town feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road gridstation and Allama Iqbal Industrial City feeder emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid stationwill observe shutdown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (July 26, 2022).