UrduPoint.com

Fesco Power Shutdown Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Fesco Power shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Mangoana, Bhowana, Khannuana and Anayat Ali Shah feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 6 am to 9 am while Ideal Mill, FESCO-5, FESCO-6, Faisal Spinning Mill and Khursheed Mill feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 6am to 10am on Wednesday (August 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from FSM, Barnala, Parco, Canal Road, Sadaqat Kamal, Noorwalay, ZTM, Jhumra City, Sandal, Sadaqat Kamal VAC, Scarp-1, Pakka Dalla, Sultan Nagar, Darul Ehsan, Rasool Pur and Scarp-2 feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 6am to 11am whereas Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Bukharian feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Kashmir Road and Rehman Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Ejaz Town feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Bibi Jan, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Asim, Johal (SEL), Faisal Spinning and al-Zamin feeders emanatingfrom 132-KV Bandala grid station and Riaz Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chak No103-RB gridstation will observe load shedding from 7am to 12 noon on August 24.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Vac August From Sitara Energy Limited Faisal Spinning Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Adds 7 China-Related Entities to Economic Black ..

US Adds 7 China-Related Entities to Economic Blacklist Over National Security Co ..

9 seconds ago
 Switzerland to Hold Referendum on F-35 Purchase on ..

Switzerland to Hold Referendum on F-35 Purchase on March 12, 2023 - Official

11 seconds ago
 Ace Javelin thrower Arshad calls on DG, SBP

Ace Javelin thrower Arshad calls on DG, SBP

1 minute ago
 DC, WASA MD visit pumping stations to review rainw ..

DC, WASA MD visit pumping stations to review rainwater drainage work

1 minute ago
 Four arrested for abusing woman

Four arrested for abusing woman

8 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Washington's Reaction to Dugina's Murd ..

Moscow Says Washington's Reaction to Dugina's Murder Discrediting US Human Right ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.