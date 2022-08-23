Fesco Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Mangoana, Bhowana, Khannuana and Anayat Ali Shah feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 6 am to 9 am while Ideal Mill, FESCO-5, FESCO-6, Faisal Spinning Mill and Khursheed Mill feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 6am to 10am on Wednesday (August 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from FSM, Barnala, Parco, Canal Road, Sadaqat Kamal, Noorwalay, ZTM, Jhumra City, Sandal, Sadaqat Kamal VAC, Scarp-1, Pakka Dalla, Sultan Nagar, Darul Ehsan, Rasool Pur and Scarp-2 feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 6am to 11am whereas Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Bukharian feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Kashmir Road and Rehman Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Ejaz Town feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Bibi Jan, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Asim, Johal (SEL), Faisal Spinning and al-Zamin feeders emanatingfrom 132-KV Bandala grid station and Riaz Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chak No103-RB gridstation will observe load shedding from 7am to 12 noon on August 24.