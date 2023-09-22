Open Menu

FESCO Power Shutdown Schedule

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 08:52 PM

FESCO power shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations on Sept 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations on Sept 25.
According to schedule, power supply would remain suspended from 8a.m.

to 2p.m. from New Sabzi Mandi and Mujtaba feeders, from 7a.m. to 1p.m. from S-II and Eden Valley housing scheme.
On Sept 26, power will remain suspended from 7a.m. to 1p.m. from Faisalabad Road, Ahmad Straw board, Usman feeders.
New Dijkot feeder will remain closed from 8a.m. to 1p.m. on Sept 23 to 28 and on 30th.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Road From FESCO Housing

Recent Stories

66 more power thieves held

66 more power thieves held

2 minutes ago
 CM China visit : Sahiwal, Bhawalpur declared siste ..

CM China visit : Sahiwal, Bhawalpur declared sister cities of Chinese cities

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits 2nd Liwa Date Festival and ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits 2nd Liwa Date Festival and Auction

9 minutes ago
 Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts oper ..

Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operation

29 minutes ago
 Karabakh rebels say negotiating their troops' with ..

Karabakh rebels say negotiating their troops' withdrawal

29 minutes ago
 Naval Chief attends 25th int'l Seapower Symposium- ..

Naval Chief attends 25th int'l Seapower Symposium-2023 at US

29 minutes ago
Charles in Bordeaux on last day of climate-focused ..

Charles in Bordeaux on last day of climate-focused France trip

47 minutes ago
 Debris and dead bodies clutter flood-hit Libyan po ..

Debris and dead bodies clutter flood-hit Libyan port

48 minutes ago
 DC orders timely completion of uplift schemes

DC orders timely completion of uplift schemes

48 minutes ago
 Deputy secretary to CM visits govt hospitals

Deputy secretary to CM visits govt hospitals

1 hour ago
 AIOU to engage alumni in Golden Jubilee celebratio ..

AIOU to engage alumni in Golden Jubilee celebrations

1 hour ago
 AIOU focusing on quality education

AIOU focusing on quality education

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan