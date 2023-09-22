FESCO power shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations on Sept 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations on Sept 25.

According to schedule, power supply would remain suspended from 8a.m.

to 2p.m. from New Sabzi Mandi and Mujtaba feeders, from 7a.m. to 1p.m. from S-II and Eden Valley housing scheme.

On Sept 26, power will remain suspended from 7a.m. to 1p.m. from Faisalabad Road, Ahmad Straw board, Usman feeders.

New Dijkot feeder will remain closed from 8a.m. to 1p.m. on Sept 23 to 28 and on 30th.