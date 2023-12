FESCO shutdown schedule

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, the power supply from Rajana feeder linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ashraf Colony, Bashir Abad, Ramzan Shaheed and Shalimar feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Pakka Anna feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Paradise feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed and Bhola Pir feeders linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Mahi Chowk feeder attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Kallar Wala feeder connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, M Ali Street and NIC feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and new Dijkot feeder attached with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Khurarianwala City feeder connected with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Model Town feeder originating from 132-KV Allied grid station, new Civil Line feeder linked with 132-KV University grid station, Meeranwala feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Abu Bakar Block feeder connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Chak No.

208 Road and Paradise feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station, Buchiana and Rodala feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ziyarat (SEL) feeder attached with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Johar Colony and Rehmat Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (December 12).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kanwan Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, SKP Road, Ghazi Abad, Ashraf Abad, Johar Colony, Mughal Pura, Misaq-ul-Mall, Mannanwala, Rehmat Abad and Chenab Steel feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Nishat Mill and Hajwairi Park feeders attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, all feeders connected with 132-KV Gohar Textile grid station and 132-KV Sadaqat Textile grid station, VAC-1, Garments City, Chawla Enterprises, Sumaira Fabrics, Tricon Beverage, Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global Spinning, Bahmani Wala, Ahmad Jamal and Shah Kot feeders originating from 132-KV VAC grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 12, 2023.