FESCO To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply In Ramazan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chairman board of Directors (BoDs) Malik Tahsin Awan said on Sunday operational preparations had been completed across its region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan as well as during the upcoming summer season.
He said no load management would be done on all FESCO feeders in its eight districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar, especially during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh hours.
While addressing a review meeting of Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of Operation Circles at FESCO headquarters, Malik Tahsin said no effort would be spared to ensure uninterrupted power supply to household consumers during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh.
Briefing the meeting, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir said that a special desk/control room had been set up in eight districts of FESCO region to monitor provision of uninterrupted power supply during the month of fasting while the duties of various officers had been assigned in the special control room for monitoring transmission of electricity at the time of Sehar and Iftar.
SE First Circle Faisal Shafi Rana, SE Second Circle Syed Saleem Shah, SE Toba Tek Singh Circle Misbahul islam, Director Material Management Kashif Kaleem, Company Secretary Abid Rasheed, Staff Officer to Chairman Muhammad Talha were also present. The officers of other districts joined the meeting through video-link.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
166 NH&MP officers promoted9 minutes ago
-
Film director Masood Pervez remembered9 minutes ago
-
Marri welcomes Saudi government's investment to set up refineries9 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of student torture in Sargodha9 minutes ago
-
Clothes shop gutted9 minutes ago
-
SU Vice Chancellor condoles death of faculty member's mother9 minutes ago
-
BISP utilizes social media platforms for public awareness about schemes9 minutes ago
-
PUJ (Dastoor) Sargodha office-bearers take oath19 minutes ago
-
VC Agri University visits research farm at Mardan19 minutes ago
-
Travellers Turmoil: Dumping Station at Liaquat Bagh sparks outcry19 minutes ago
-
Avari Hotels launches Avari Xpress Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala29 minutes ago
-
Professional beggars rush to markets in Rawalpindi29 minutes ago