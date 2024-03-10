FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chairman board of Directors (BoDs) Malik Tahsin Awan said on Sunday operational preparations had been completed across its region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan as well as during the upcoming summer season.

He said no load management would be done on all FESCO feeders in its eight districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar, especially during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh hours.

While addressing a review meeting of Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of Operation Circles at FESCO headquarters, Malik Tahsin said no effort would be spared to ensure uninterrupted power supply to household consumers during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh.

Briefing the meeting, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir said that a special desk/control room had been set up in eight districts of FESCO region to monitor provision of uninterrupted power supply during the month of fasting while the duties of various officers had been assigned in the special control room for monitoring transmission of electricity at the time of Sehar and Iftar.

SE First Circle Faisal Shafi Rana, SE Second Circle Syed Saleem Shah, SE Toba Tek Singh Circle Misbahul islam, Director Material Management Kashif Kaleem, Company Secretary Abid Rasheed, Staff Officer to Chairman Muhammad Talha were also present. The officers of other districts joined the meeting through video-link.