FGRF Provides 11k Ration Parcels, Hundreds Of Essential Items To Morroco's Quake Affected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) has been working to provide relief to the people of Morroco affected by the devastating Earthquake in September 2023.

According to the FGRF spokesperson, on Thursday 9th May, a team travelled to Morroco to continue the relief efforts. Despite the difficulties encountered in remote areas, they successfully reached several villages to provide much-needed assistance.

The Foundation distributed 11,000 packs of ration, and essential supplies to the affected population.

Additionally, 2,000 gas cylinders were provided to ensure access to cooking facilities and basic amenities. He mentioned that over a hundred matresses, blankets, pillows and basic need items were sent initially in September and November.

During the visit FGRF, also visited an orphan house to provided food, drinks, toys, and clothing for nearly 1,000 children. This brought immense joy and happiness to the children, he added. However, another visit of FGRF was scheduled soon.

