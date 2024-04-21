Open Menu

FGRF Provides One Month Ration, Financial Assistance To 41,000 People, Families Of Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FGRF provides one month ration, financial assistance to 41,000 people, families of Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) of Dawat-e-Islami under its relief efforts, has provided around one month's ration packs to 40,000 people, distributed vegetables among 2500 people and cash assistance to 1000 families in Gaza-Palestine.

Head of of Dawat-e-Islami, FGRF, UK, Syed Fuzail Raza Attari told APP on Sunday, "Alhamdulillah, about one hundred thousand cooked food boxes have been distributed to the victims in Gaza by Dawat-e-Islami alongwith other relief efforts."

He said tents have been distributed among establish temporary homes for 200 families whose houses got damaged during the conflict.

Moreover, hygienic kits have been distributed to 1,500 people, whereas a total of six containers including four containers of ration boxes and two containers containing 800 mattresses, 1,400 blanket kits and warm clothes have been distributed to the affected Muslims of Gaza, he added.

Shah informed that three ambulances would be donated by UK FGRF Dawat-e-Islami to the Muslims of Gaza soon.

Moreover, he said along with this, cooked food was being distributed to the impacted victims of Gaza on a daily basis and other relief activities were underway.

