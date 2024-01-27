FIA arrest a man involved in hundi business

The FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar during a raid arrested one involved in the hundi and hawala business from the local market despite a ban of such illegal money business

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar during a raid arrested one involved in the hundi and hawala business from the local market despite a ban of such illegal money business.

The alleged accused was identified as Najibullah.

During the raid, domestic and foreign Currency was recovered from the accused, the spokesman of the FIA said here.

A total of more than Rs. 25 million was recovered from the alleged accused including 70 US Dollars, 800 Euros and 3000 Afghanis.

The FIA team also confiscated records related to hundi from the accused. A case has been registered against the accused, further investigation is underway, FIA spokesman said.

APP/ijz