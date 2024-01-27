FIA Arrest A Man Involved In Hundi Business
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 10:27 PM
The FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar during a raid arrested one involved in the hundi and hawala business from the local market despite a ban of such illegal money business
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar during a raid arrested one involved in the hundi and hawala business from the local market despite a ban of such illegal money business.
The alleged accused was identified as Najibullah.
During the raid, domestic and foreign Currency was recovered from the accused, the spokesman of the FIA said here.
A total of more than Rs. 25 million was recovered from the alleged accused including 70 US Dollars, 800 Euros and 3000 Afghanis.
The FIA team also confiscated records related to hundi from the accused. A case has been registered against the accused, further investigation is underway, FIA spokesman said.
APP/ijz
Recent Stories
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran
Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan
SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections9 minutes ago
-
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election10 minutes ago
-
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Iran22 minutes ago
-
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held15 minutes ago
-
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa15 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary15 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls10 minutes ago
-
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran10 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan10 minutes ago
-
SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under special self-finance ..11 minutes ago
-
CM performs Umrah, prays for country11 minutes ago
-
More than 1.2 million voters to elect 3 MNAs, 6 MPAs in Hyderabad3 minutes ago