FIA arrests two men over fraud

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested two men allegedly involved in a visa fraud and human smuggling, from the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman for the agency, Anti-Human-Trafficking Circle Lahore conducted an operation in the city and arrested Mahmood and Amir Bashir.

They had allegedly extorted large sums of money from citizens to facilitate their illegal emigration abroad.

Aamir Bashir reportedly lured a complainant with a fake job offer in Canada, extorting Rs. 4 million from him.

Meanwhile, accused Mahmood Ahmed charged a citizen Rs. 1.14 million under the pretext of arranging an employment for him in Saudi Arabia. After receiving the money, the accused went into hiding.

The arrested suspects were now under investigation by the authorities.