FIA arrests two outlaws for work visa fraud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested two alleged outlaws in a fraud case related to work visas.

According to official sources, the arrested outlaws are identified as Tariq Hussain and Anwar ul Hassan residents of Burewala.

The alleged outlaws took money from a citizen on the promise of sending him to Bahrain on a work visa.

However, the outlaws neither returned the money nor sent him a work visa. The aggrieved citizen approached the FIA Multan.

FIA Multan managed to arrest both outlaws.