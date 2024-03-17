FIA Arrests Two Outlaws For Work Visa Fraud
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested two alleged outlaws in a fraud case related to work visas.
According to official sources, the arrested outlaws are identified as Tariq Hussain and Anwar ul Hassan residents of Burewala.
The alleged outlaws took money from a citizen on the promise of sending him to Bahrain on a work visa.
However, the outlaws neither returned the money nor sent him a work visa. The aggrieved citizen approached the FIA Multan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GHA demands transparent inquiry of irregularities in health card programme during previous regime10 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive plan formed for restoration of KP’s law & order situation: CM20 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Mohsin Abbas Fitness Club inaugurated20 minutes ago
-
9th class first annual examination 2024 to start from March 2020 minutes ago
-
Growers advised to watering wheat crop30 minutes ago
-
Competition in KP tough for Senate Election30 minutes ago
-
NTDC acquires land for installing 600 MW solar project in Kot Addu40 minutes ago
-
Road mishap in Karachi leaves one dead, two Injured40 minutes ago
-
Two suspcts caught40 minutes ago
-
UN urged to grant Kashmiris inalienable right to self-determination50 minutes ago
-
Nomination papers scrutiny for Senate elections set for Tuesday50 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to complete distribution of Nighaban Ramazan Package before 10th Ramazan: Commissio ..1 hour ago