Open Menu

FIA Kohat, Peshawar Zones Launches Operations, Two Alleged Accused Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM

FIA Kohat, Peshawar zones launches operations, two alleged accused arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Crackdown continues against elements involved in Hawala hundi and illegal Currency exchange with 2 alleged accused involved have been arrested here on Wednesday.

Among the arrested accused are Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Safdar, the spokesman of the FIA said.

Accused Muhammad Arshad was arrested from Ghala Mandi Kohat while accused Muhammad Safdar was arrested from Faqirabad Peshawar, he informed.

The accused were involved in the illegal exchange of currency without a license.

The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency. The raids were conducted by Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar and Composite Circle Kohat. A total of more than 1 million 48000 Pakistani rupees was recovered from the accused.

Mobile phones used for reference hundi and other evidence were also recovered from the accused. The accused have been arrested and investigation has been started.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Exchange Kohat Circle Currency Exchange Federal Investigation Agency Hundi From Million

Recent Stories

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

20 minutes ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

2 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

14 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

14 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

14 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

14 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

14 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan