FIA Kohat, Peshawar Zones Launches Operations, Two Alleged Accused Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Crackdown continues against elements involved in Hawala hundi and illegal Currency exchange with 2 alleged accused involved have been arrested here on Wednesday.
Among the arrested accused are Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Safdar, the spokesman of the FIA said.
Accused Muhammad Arshad was arrested from Ghala Mandi Kohat while accused Muhammad Safdar was arrested from Faqirabad Peshawar, he informed.
The accused were involved in the illegal exchange of currency without a license.
The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency. The raids were conducted by Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar and Composite Circle Kohat. A total of more than 1 million 48000 Pakistani rupees was recovered from the accused.
Mobile phones used for reference hundi and other evidence were also recovered from the accused. The accused have been arrested and investigation has been started.
