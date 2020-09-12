UrduPoint.com
FIA Stops Former Premier’s Son From Flying To Dubai

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 03:46 PM

Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi—the son of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, had arrived Islamabad airport to take flight EK-613 to Dubai scheduled for 9:30 am.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, the son of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was offloaded from a Dubai-bound fight at Islamabad on Saturday.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stopped Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi from flying and took him into custody.

Abdullah was told that NAB recommended his name for placement on Exit Control List (ECL) for his alleged role in LNG terminal case. He had reached Islamabad airport to take flight EK-613 to Dubai scheduled for 9: 30 am.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi both were accused of corruption in LNG terminal case by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Abbasi was accused by the bureau of awarding LNG Terminal-1 contract in a non-transparent way.

Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and others were also among others who had been named in the case. The reference moved against them was currently being scrutinized and would be sent to an accountability court after it is approved by the registrar’s office.

“Around Rs. 1.4 billion and Rs 1.2 billion were deposited into the bank accounts of Abbasi and his son,” said the NAB.

The former premier said that he is being politically victimised by NAB. He hasn’t submitted his formal reply in the case as the reference is still being evaluated.

