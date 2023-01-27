Fiji launches brand campaign to attract more foreign visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUVA, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) --:Tourism Fiji, a tourism marketing arm of the Fijian government, has launched a new brand campaign to attract more foreign visitors this year.

According to the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Friday, the new brand campaign themed "Where Happiness Comes Naturally" is refreshed from the previous "Where Happiness Finds You." Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill said that Fiji is a small island nation with a lot of happiness to offer, and this new brand platform showcases the rich and diverse cultures and traditions in Fiji.

As Fiji's visitor numbers have increased after the decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is launching a new brand platform to capture the demand and welcome more visitors back to Fiji this year, he added.

As part of the brand evolution, Tourism Fiji has announced five new travel pillars to develop and promote to foreign tourists, including the natural environment, adventurous experiences, community connections, recharge and reconnect, and food and drink.