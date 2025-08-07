Finance Department Releases Rs.5.2 Billion To Public Sector Universities
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken decisive action to address the financial crisis plaguing public sector universities by releasing Rs5,223.25 million for pension payments and quarterly grants.
The funds were transferred to the Higher education Department following an official notification from the provincial Finance Department.
The allocation includes Rs3,631 million specifically earmarked for clearing long-standing pension arrears and Rs1,592 million as the first quarterly grant for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Officials confirmed the amount has been processed as grant-in-aid under the current year's budget provisions, with strict instructions to ensure all disbursements comply with legal and financial regulations.
In its directive, the Finance Department has mandated the Higher Education Department to prioritize clearing all pending pension liabilities without delay.
