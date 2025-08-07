SSP Shoaib Holds Khuli Kachehri In Saddar Zone To Address Citizens’ Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan on Thursday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) in the Saddar Zone to listen to public complaints and issue on-the-spot directives.
A public relations officer told APP that the event was attended by SP Saddar Zone Kazim Naqvi, SDPOs, SHOs, and a large number of citizens from the area.
He said that SSP Shoaib Khan listened to the grievances of complainants in detail and instructed officers to take immediate action for their resolution. He made it clear that there would be zero tolerance for delays in addressing the concerns of the public.
He said that strict action must be taken against those involved in drug trafficking and the illegal arms trade, adding that affected citizens should be provided timely relief without any discrimination.
He said the protection of citizens’ lives and property and upholding justice is the foremost duty of Islamabad Police. “Officers who hinder the resolution of public issues or are involved in corruption have no place in the department,” he added.
He said the purpose of holding open courts is to ensure that citizens can raise their concerns without fear, and to promote transparency and accountability in police operations.
The citizens appreciated the initiative and lauded SSP Shoaib Khan’s efforts to bridge the gap between the police and the public.
