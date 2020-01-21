The officers and staff of the Finance Division gathered here Tuesday to offer a collective Fateha for the soul of Wing Commandar Chaudhry Abdul Hamid (Retd), father of Omar Hamid Khan, Special Secretary Finance and Official Spokesperson Finance Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The officers and staff of the Finance Division gathered here Tuesday to offer a collective Fateha for the soul of Wing Commandar Chaudhry Abdul Hamid (Retd), father of Omar Hamid Khan, Special Secretary Finance and Official Spokesperson Finance Division.

The prayer was led by Hafiz Muhammad Imran from the Bari Imam Shrine and was attended by a large number of officers and staff, including Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch and additional and joint secretaries.

The participants prayed for the forgiveness and eternal peace of the departed soul and forbearance and fortitude for the bereaved family, said press statement issued by the ministry here.

Towards the end, Omar Hamid Khan thanked the officers and staff of Finance Division for their extension of support and comfort to him in a time of grief for him and his family and for joining in the collective prayer in a large number for his father.

The late Wing Commandar Chaudhry Abdul Hamid (Retd) who passed away at the age of 98 after a protracted illness on 10th January 2020 spent 45 years in active service and performed a pioneering work in raising the Royal Air Force of Saudi Arabia where he served for more than two decades.

He was also a veteran of the wars of 1948, 1965 and 1971. During his service with Pakistan Air Force, he also served as Base Commander Dacca, Chittagong (formerly East Pakistan) as well as in Chaklala, Mauripur( Karachi) and Peshawar.

He has left behind his wife and three sons, including Omar Hamid Chaudhry, Ali Hamid Khan and Osman Qasim Khan.