Fine Imposed On 12009 Shopkeepers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs10.954 million on 12,009 shopkeepers

over profiteering.

A spokesman for the district administration on Monday said the price control magistrates conducted

182,548 inspections in various markets and bazaars during April and found 6,836 shopkeepers involved in

profiteering while 5,173 shopkeepers failed to display rate lists in their shops and stalls.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs10.954 million on the shopkeepers in addition to

arresting 282 profiteers on violation of the price control act.

The magistrates also sealed 44 shops and got cases registered against the owners during

this period for ensuring strict implementation on price control mechanism across

the division, he added.

