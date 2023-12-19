Firdous discusses election strategy with local leaders

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Ishehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has

said that young generation can play an active role in the development of the country.

She expressed these views while addressing a consultation session with the representatives of her constituency PP-45 at a local hotel. Former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Tahir Mehmood Hundali and well-known political and social personality Chaudhry Manawar Raa were also present.

Dr Firdous Ashiq held important consultations with close associates about elections and door-to-door contact with voters. She also discussed the overall political situation of Sialkot in the meeting with the representatives of PP-45 and reviewed other political issues including formulating a strategy to make the IPP active at the district level.

The former Federal minister said, "We will make Sialkot a stronghold of the IPP by uniting and mobilizing the youth."