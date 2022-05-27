Fire erupts in chemical factory godown

A huge fire erupted in a chemical factory located in SITE Town on Friday afternoon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A huge fire erupted in a chemical factory located in SITE Town on Friday afternoon.

The fire erupted in a godown of Abdullah Chemicals where fortunately no loss of life was reported.

As many as 14 fire tenders were engaged to control the fire.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers Sindh spokesman added that Rangers personnel had also reached the spot and had cordoned off the area.

The Rangers personnel were also assisting the rescue workers.