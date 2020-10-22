First board meeting of Legal Aid Authority held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The first board meeting of the Legal Aid Authority was held to decide on modalities for provision of free legal aid to the poor and vulnerable.

Federal Secretary for Ministry of Human Rights Rabia Javeri Agha said this in a tweet on Wednesday.