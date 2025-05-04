- Home
First-ever 'Property Conference And Realtors Awards' 2025, Receives Overwhelming Response In Capital
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The first-ever grand Property Conference and Realtors Awards 2025 received an overwhelming response in the capital.
The conference was held at Awan-e-Quaid Hall, F-9 Park here late Saturday.
Organized under the leadership of Chairman Rehan Khan of SRH International, the event brought together renowned public figures, business professionals from across the country’s real estate sector, and emerging realtors.
The aim of the conference and the Realtors Awards was to sensitize new realtors regarding effective techniques to excel in the field, discuss solutions to prevailing issues in the real estate industry, and recognize the achievements of successful realtors who have made outstanding contributions to the sector. These professionals were honored with awards in various categories.
Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was also recognized with the Best Supportive Media Partner Award at this prestigious event.
In an exclusive talk with APP on the occasion, Rehan Khan, Chairman of SRH International Pvt Ltd, shared insights into the inspiration behind organizing the Property Conference and Realtors Awards 2025.
He revealed that he had worked with a real estate agency in Dubai for several years, where he closely observed the trend of property conferences and realtor award events.
“When I returned to Pakistan, I was determined to contribute to the growth of our real estate sector by introducing similar initiatives here,” he shared.
“This is the first-ever property conference I have organized in the capital, and it marks just the beginning. A series of such conferences will follow to promote greater awareness, collaboration, and recognition within the industry,” he vowed.
Rehan Khan also urged the government to take concrete measures for the development of the real estate sector, alongside other key industries.
He emphasized the importance of encouraging overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country's property market by offering them special incentives and policy benefits.
Notable speakers included Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI); Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President of the Islamabad Estate Agent Association; Syed Sadat Hussain Shah, Chairman of Lakeshore City Islamabad; Ch. Muhammad Nawaz Basra, CEO of Capital International Real Estate & Builders; Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Chairman of Fair Deal Marketing; Shafiq Akbar from the Imarat Group of Companies; and Usman Jahangeer, General Manager Sales at Legends Enclave also shared insights on investment opportunities, construction challenges, and the future outlook of the real estate industry in the country.
Esteemed guests included Osama Nadeem Qureshi, Chairman of the Youth Parliament; Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator of the Inter-University Consortium among others.
A Qawwali Night was arranged at the end of the event to entertain the distinguished guests.
