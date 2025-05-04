SU, its campuses to remain open on Monday: spokesman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The University of Sindh (SU), Jamshoro has categorically denied the authenticity of a fake notification circulating on social media, which falsely claims that the University and its campuses will remain closed on Monday, May 5, 2025, due to regional security concerns.

The spokesperson for the University clarified on Sunday that no such notification has been issued by the competent authority and the document in circulation is completely fake and fabricated.

"The University of Sindh and all its campuses, including the main campus at Jamshoro, will remain open as usual on Monday and beyond", the spokesman said.

He advised the students, faculty and staff to disregard the fake notice and continue with their regular academic and administrative activities.

He said that all official notifications were being shared only through the university's official website, Facebook account and verified communication channels.