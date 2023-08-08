First Lady urges inclusive education for Differently-Abled Children

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Tuesday urged the need to provide inclusive education to the Children with Disabilities (CWDs) in the mainstream educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Tuesday urged the need to provide inclusive education to the Children with Disabilities (CWDs) in the mainstream educational institutions.

She said that it was the collective responsibility of society to create an inclusive learning environment for all students, irrespective of their abilities.

She was addressing an online teacher training session on inclusive education for Children with Disabilities (CWDs), the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The virtual Teacher Training Session was organized by Soliton Technologies in collaboration with Simmons University, USA. More than 200 teachers from across Pakistan attended the online training session. Professor Christine Evans, Programme Director at Simmons University, conducted the online training session.

The First Lady said that the education system should cater to the diverse needs of each child, adding that every child, regardless of their disability, should be provided equal opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive.

She said that such training programmes helped teachers understand different disabilities and appropriate teaching methodologies for the CWDs.

"Properly trained teachers can create a nurturing environment that fosters inclusivity, empathy, and understanding among all students," she observed.

Begum Samina Alvi emphasized the need for sensitizing educators to recognize and polish the unique abilities and strengths of the Differently-Abled Children (DACs).

She said that teachers should focus on the potential of DACs to encourage their participation in various activities of life.

She also urged the relevant stakeholders to join hands and take proactive steps towards implementing inclusive education practices in Pakistan.

"By investing in teachers' training, fostering collaboration, embracing technology, and creating an inclusive society, we can ensure that no child is left behind," the First Lady maintained.

Begum Samina Alvi also called for promoting inclusivity in all spheres of life, and to ensure that the Differently-Abled Children had equal access to recreational facilities, social gatherings, and employment opportunities to make them feel valued and empowered.