Fisheries Deptt releases 15,000 fishlings in Mastoora River of Orakzai District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Director Fisheries Orakzai district Ilyas Khattak on Sunday released over 15,000 fishlings into Mastoora River aiming to boost aquatic biodiversity.

In a statement, the fishlings were introduced into natural environment of Sipah area of Mastoor River. Five different types of fish including species significant for both economic and nutritional value were part of the release.

The initiative was expected to not only enhance river's biodiversity but also ensure sustained reproduction of fish in Mastoora river. It was also hoped that the release of fishlings would help people achieve self-sufficiency through fisheries, protect existing aquatic life, and create new employment opportunities.

The effort was a reflection of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's commitment to sustainable development and strengthening the rural economy.