Open Menu

PCP Joins Hands With WHO In Polio Awareness, Focus On Preventing Childhood Paralysis

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PCP joins hands with WHO in polio awareness, focus on preventing childhood paralysis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) An orientation session on Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP), a sudden and alarming condition that causes weakness or paralysis in children, was held at Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI-EPI).

Dr. Amna Ahmad Khan, Disease Surveillance Officer World Health Organisation (WHO) Peshawar Chapter, delivered a compelling presentation explaining how AFP often signals deeper threats like polio.

She stressed the need for timely referrals, community-level surveillance and stronger coordination among healthcare institutions. “We can only win this fight if everyone, right from hospital staff to local volunteers, plays their part,” she emphasized.

Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Syed, CEO PCP, while addressing the participants, reflected on the long and painful history of polio in Pakistan. “For decades, this disease has haunted our children, our families, our future.

We've come a long way, but the danger still lingers,” he said.

Dr. Ilyas stressed the urgent need to counter the myths and fears surrounding polio vaccination. “At PCP, we see the human cost of paralysis every day. We owe it to every child to spread awareness and protect them before it's too late”, he added.

He further announced that PCP staff would actively promote polio awareness among patients, families and community-based focal persons. “This message must travel beyond our walls to the communities, the schools, and the homes,” he concluded.

Participants and organizers alike appreciated PCP’s continued role as a responsible healthcare institution not only in rehabilitation but also in raising awareness on critical public health issues.

The event highlighted the power of partnership and education in ensuring a polio-free future for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan in general.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

11 minutes ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

27 minutes ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

27 minutes ago
 RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

42 minutes ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

42 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

56 minutes ago
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan

57 minutes ago
 TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects i ..

TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar

57 minutes ago
 Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

1 hour ago
 SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy

SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy

2 hours ago
 IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, wome ..

IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, women empowerment during Moscow In ..

2 hours ago
 Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global re ..

Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global recognition

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan