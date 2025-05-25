PCP Joins Hands With WHO In Polio Awareness, Focus On Preventing Childhood Paralysis
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) An orientation session on Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP), a sudden and alarming condition that causes weakness or paralysis in children, was held at Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI-EPI).
Dr. Amna Ahmad Khan, Disease Surveillance Officer World Health Organisation (WHO) Peshawar Chapter, delivered a compelling presentation explaining how AFP often signals deeper threats like polio.
She stressed the need for timely referrals, community-level surveillance and stronger coordination among healthcare institutions. “We can only win this fight if everyone, right from hospital staff to local volunteers, plays their part,” she emphasized.
Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Syed, CEO PCP, while addressing the participants, reflected on the long and painful history of polio in Pakistan. “For decades, this disease has haunted our children, our families, our future.
We've come a long way, but the danger still lingers,” he said.
Dr. Ilyas stressed the urgent need to counter the myths and fears surrounding polio vaccination. “At PCP, we see the human cost of paralysis every day. We owe it to every child to spread awareness and protect them before it's too late”, he added.
He further announced that PCP staff would actively promote polio awareness among patients, families and community-based focal persons. “This message must travel beyond our walls to the communities, the schools, and the homes,” he concluded.
Participants and organizers alike appreciated PCP’s continued role as a responsible healthcare institution not only in rehabilitation but also in raising awareness on critical public health issues.
The event highlighted the power of partnership and education in ensuring a polio-free future for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan in general.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan
TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar
Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka
SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy
IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, women empowerment during Moscow In ..
Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global recognition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCRC holds consultative session in Balochistan to address challenges faced by minority children2 minutes ago
-
Fisheries Deptt releases 15,000 fishlings in Mastoora River of Orakzai District2 minutes ago
-
PCP joins hands with WHO in polio awareness, focus on preventing childhood paralysis2 minutes ago
-
Lodhran DC outperforms peers across Punjab12 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off three meters12 minutes ago
-
Seven-day polio vaccination campaign to launch across Balochistan on Monday12 minutes ago
-
PFA continues crackdown against milk adulteration, counterfeiters22 minutes ago
-
Removing encroachments from Government Housing a top priority, says FGEHA22 minutes ago
-
Renewed efforts ramped up to crack down on single-use plastics in Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab four dacoits, seized stolen motorcycles, weapons32 minutes ago
-
The district administration of Chiniot is determined to keep the district zero waste on Eid-ul-Azha.32 minutes ago
-
KP Anti-Corruption arrest Qanoon-go for illegal land transfer42 minutes ago