Lodhran DC outperforms peers across Punjab

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir earned the distinction of securing top position across Punjab in the third tier of the Performance Management System for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to a notification issued by the Performance Management and Reforms Unit of the Services and General Administration Department, government of Punjab, Dr.

Lubna Nazir has been recognized for her outstanding administrative performance, placing first among all deputy commissioners in the province.

Also named among the top three performers are Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, and Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed, said a press release issued here.