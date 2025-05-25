KP Anti-Corruption Arrest Qanoon-go For Illegal Land Transfer
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Anti-Corruption Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested an official of Revene Department for his involvement in illegal transfer of 479 Kanal of land in Charsadda district.
In a press statements issued here Sunday, two other Revenue officials have also been charged in connection with fraudulent activity.
The Anti-Corruption Department initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint about illicit transfer of 794 Kanal of land, valued Rs 79 million. A scrutiny of the records confirmed that the land transfers were indeed fraudulent.
A Qanoon-go named Sher Ali was apprehended while Patwari Fawad Bacha and another official Iqbal, who were also implicated in the case, escaped. An FIR has has been registered against involved revenue department officials.
