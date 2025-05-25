NCRC holds consultative session in Balochistan to address challenges faced by minority children

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) convened a one-day consultation in Balochistan focused on the rights and challenges of minority children,said in a press release issued here on Sunday.

The session brought together government officials, legal experts, civil society representatives, educators, church leaders, and community leaders to foster dialogue and bridge the gap between minority communities and government institutions in Balochistan.

Pirbhu Satyani, Member Sindh/Minorities, NCRC highlighted the purpose of the consultation included the Commission’s mandate, progress of two years and purpose of the consultation to tackle challenges of minority children through integrated approach and facilitate stronger engagement between community members and relevant government departments.

During his address, Satyani also introduced the NCRC team and formally announced the appointment of Advocate Abdul Hayee as the newly appointed NCRC Member from Balochistan, enhancing the Commission’s provincial representation to advocate on child rights across the province.

He also thanked Sheezan William, member NCRC working group minority children for helping the Commission to organize this consultation and ensuring representative from all regions and faith background people.

Government officials in attendance included representatives from the Social Welfare Department Nasir Baloch, Child Protection Unit Ms. Syeda Manan, Local Government Mr. Sattar, Mr. Muhammad Abduhoo Director Human Rights Department, and Ms. Huma from Women and Juvenile Facilitation center Police Quetta.

These officials discussed community concerns and shared actionable responses, including the exchange of contact information for ongoing coordination.

The consultation attracted minority representatives from Loralai, Sanjawi, Sibi, Noshki, and surrounding areas of Quetta.

Participants included members of the Hindu, Christian, Balmiki, Sikh, and Bahi communities, with Muslim participants also attending in solidarity.

Discussions focused around existing legal and policy frameworks affecting minority children, identifying critical implementation gaps and the need for robust protection mechanisms. The dialogue promoted mutual understanding, collaboration, and the sharing of practical experiences.

Key Recommendations from the Consultation:

• Effective utilization of minority affairs department funds to directly address community concerns.

• Implementation of education and job quotas for minority children.

• Removal of hate content from school curricula to promote inclusivity and tolerance.

• Development of guidelines for parents and teachers on ensuring the safety and well-being of children from different faith backgrounds.

• Enforcement of the Hindu Marriage Act, ensuring a minimum marriage age of 18 years.

• Collaboration with PEMRA to launch awareness campaigns on the rights of minority children.

• Legislation to prevent forced conversions of minor children across Pakistan.

Mr. Satyani, NCRC Member for Minorities, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to strengthening child rights protections through inclusive policy development, community engagement, and legal advocacy.

He emphasized that this consultation represents a significant step toward ensuring that the voices of minority children are heard and their rights safeguarded across Balochistan.

He further noted that the Commission is actively working on several initiatives, including curriculum reform and the promotion of diversity, and will continue to address the remaining issues with the relevant authorities.