Fitrana Fixed At Rs 140 Per Head

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 08:30 PM

Fitrana fixed at Rs 140 per head

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The minimum amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr has been fixed at Rs 140 per head this year, former Central Ruet-e- Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman said.

In a statement, he said according to the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs 140 per head.       The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, dates and raisin should pay Rs 320, Rs 960 and Rs 1,920 per head, respectively.     Before the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the end of Ramadan, every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of their needs must pay zakat al-Fitr (fitrana). The head of household can also pay zakat al-Fitr for their dependants such as children, servants and any dependent relatives.

Zakat al-Fitr can be paid during Ramadan, before Eid al-Fitr prayers at the latest, so that the poor can enjoy the day of Eid.

The minimum amount due is the equivalent of about 2 kg of wheat flour, rice or other staple foodstuff, per member of the household, including dependents, even if they do not live in the same house.

    Mufti Muneeb also advised the people to pay the amount to the poor before Eid-ul-Fitr so that they could also celebrate the festival. The most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbours and the poor.     Mufti Munibur Rehman said real spirit of Fitr and Fidya is two-time meal of a destitute person, so it is better to pay the meal cost of a hotel. However, those who are wealthier, they should try to pay more to extend assistance to the poor in this time of skyrocketing inflation.  Kufara for leaving fast is to feed 60 destitute which will be in wheat Rs 8,400, Rs 19,200 barley, Rs 57,600 dates and Rs 115,200 raisin.

Abdullah Ibn 'Umar said that the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) ordered the people to pay Zakat al Fitr before going to the Eid prayer. (Hadith, Bukhari)

