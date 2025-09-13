Open Menu

Five Accused Arrested; Looted Items Recovered:

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Five accused arrested; looted items recovered:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Factory Area Police on Saturday arrested five accused allegedly involved in more than 10 burglary cases across the city, a spokesperson for Sargodha Police confirmed.

According to officials, the suspects were part of a group responsible for a series of thefts and burglaries.

During the operation, police recovered stolen property valued at Rs1.144 million from their possession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, stated that further investigations are underway to trace other accomplices and recover the remaining stolen items.

He assured the public that police are taking all necessary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Recent Stories

Leaked Specs Hint at a Power-Packed TECNO Spark 40 ..

Leaked Specs Hint at a Power-Packed TECNO Spark 40 for Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas ta ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Min ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Minister on winning second term

57 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of caps ..

57 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 cou ..

UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 countries, draft resolution on tw ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climat ..

Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prep ..

1 hour ago
Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab J ..

Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Oppor ..

1 hour ago
 President for expanded Pak-China political, econom ..

President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties

2 hours ago
 Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at ..

Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage

2 hours ago
 Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases cau ..

Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed

2 hours ago
 Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues ..

Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan