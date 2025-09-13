Five accused arrested; looted items recovered:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Factory Area Police on Saturday arrested five accused allegedly involved in more than 10 burglary cases across the city, a spokesperson for Sargodha Police confirmed.

According to officials, the suspects were part of a group responsible for a series of thefts and burglaries.

During the operation, police recovered stolen property valued at Rs1.144 million from their possession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, stated that further investigations are underway to trace other accomplices and recover the remaining stolen items.

He assured the public that police are taking all necessary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens.