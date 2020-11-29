UrduPoint.com
Five Day Anti-polio Drive To Be Commenced In AJK From Monday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 29 (APP):All set to start nation-wide five day anti-polio drive in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from Monday (November 30) under which about seven lac children of under 5 year of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

The campaign will continue till December 04, without any break. Only in AJK's capital town - Muzaffarabad, the target of 110,137 children was set to be administered the anti-Polio vaccines and Vitamin -drops. About 438 mobile teams have been constituted and 63 fixed sites have been set up by the State Polio Eradication Committee. A total of 31 zones have been demarcated for conducting door to door drive under the supervision of 114 area in charges.

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee had made adequate arrangement to executive the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner.

Devised SOPs to avert any harm of the pandemic, especially fastening mask and using sanitizer will be strictly implemented by both mobile teams para-medical teams and the parents during the campaign.

Parents have been advised to fully cooperate the mobile teams by getting their children administered with the polio-vaccine by the mobile paramedical staff teams.

