Five farmers booked over smog SOP violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration got booked five farmers and fined two growers for burning paddy residue in the district on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Mudassir Mumtaz visited various villages and found five farmers --Naseem Akbar,Raja Shahid Hussain, Mazhar Hussain,Naveed Ahmad and Nasir Adeeb were burning the crops residues.

The team got registered cases against them in concerned police stations.

Meanwhile, team also fined Rs 50,000 each to two farmers for violating smog SOPs.