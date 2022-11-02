UrduPoint.com

Five Farmers Booked Over Smog SOP Violation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Five farmers booked over smog SOP violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration got booked five farmers and fined two growers for burning paddy residue in the district on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Mudassir Mumtaz visited various villages and found five farmers --Naseem Akbar,Raja Shahid Hussain, Mazhar Hussain,Naveed Ahmad and Nasir Adeeb were burning the crops residues.

The team got registered cases against them in concerned police stations.

Meanwhile, team also fined Rs 50,000 each to two farmers for violating smog SOPs.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Nasir

Recent Stories

FO rejects Russian Senator Igor Morozov's statemen ..

FO rejects Russian Senator Igor Morozov's statement

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote multidimensional ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote multidimensional cooperation

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 34 Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 34 Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd November 2022

3 hours ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.