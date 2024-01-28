Five Held; Valuables, Arms Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested five accused involved in more than 20 cases of dacoity and theft.
According to a police spokesperson, the arrested accused were identified as Muhammed Saddique, Tasawar Iqbal, Ameer Hamza, Ali Asghar and Luqman Akram.
During an investigation, eight motorcycles, gold ornaments, mobile phones and weapons were recovered from their possession. Police said that the accused were wanted in more than 20 cases of theft and dacoity.
DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal gave away certificates of appreciation and cash to the team for arresting the accused.
