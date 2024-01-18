Five-member dacoit gang busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The district police have busted a five members dacoit gang here on Thursday.

Talking to media here, SSP Investigation Ajmal Khan said that Tandlianwala circle police working on a tip-off, arrested Nasir Iqbal (ring leader), along with accomplices - Nadeem, and Kashif.

One of their accomplice Muhammad Imran had been killed in a shootout with Tandlianwala police while another Touqeer is confined in jail at Sheikhupura.

The SSP said that the criminals were wanted by police in more than 10 robbery cases.

Police recovered 4 motorcycles, 10 cell phones, Rs 750,000 in cash and other looted items from them. A repeater gun and a pistol were also recovered from their possession.