Five narcotics dealers held, over 2 kg narcotics seized in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police and the Narcotics Eradication Team (NET), in joint operation against menace of narcotics, arrested five narcotics dealers and seized a huge quantity of hashish and drugs from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman, Dera police have launched the crackdown under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt(retd) Najmul Hasnain Liaqat to set society free from scourge of narcotics and drugs.

As part of such efforts, the police and NET personnel conducted operations in various areas within limits.

University police station, Dera Town police station and Pharpur police station launched operations under the leadership of SHO Attaullah Khan, SHO Mukhtiyar Hussain and Zafar Abbas respectively.

During these operations, the police arrested five narcotics dealers and recovered a total of 1.6 kilogrammes of hashish, 171 gram of ice and one kilogramme of heroin.

Cases were registered against the arrested accused under relevant laws.