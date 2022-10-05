UrduPoint.com

Five Narcotics Dealers Held, Over 2 Kg Narcotics Seized In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Five narcotics dealers held, over 2 kg narcotics seized in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police and the Narcotics Eradication Team (NET), in joint operation against menace of narcotics, arrested five narcotics dealers and seized a huge quantity of hashish and drugs from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman, Dera police have launched the crackdown under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt(retd) Najmul Hasnain Liaqat to set society free from scourge of narcotics and drugs.

As part of such efforts, the police and NET personnel conducted operations in various areas within limits.

University police station, Dera Town police station and Pharpur police station launched operations under the leadership of SHO Attaullah Khan, SHO Mukhtiyar Hussain and Zafar Abbas respectively.

During these operations, the police arrested five narcotics dealers and recovered a total of 1.6 kilogrammes of hashish, 171 gram of ice and one kilogramme of heroin.

Cases were registered against the arrested accused under relevant laws.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs From

Recent Stories

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

5 hours ago
 White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.